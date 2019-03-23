Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Hope Community Church
755 Trademark Dr
Reno, NV
Reno - Lauren Delameter was a daughter, sister, nurse, student, and ass kicker. Lauren spent so much of her life in Renown's Emergency Room saving lives, and in her off time Lauren loved sports - especially the Dodgers and her newfound love of hockey. Lauren lived her life by one motto, "Dream big. Fly high. Never give up fighting. Life is beautiful. God is always there. I AM SECOND." Lauren is loved and survived by her parents Dena and David, her beloved grandfather Msgt. Hymes, her broski and her sis Evan and Sara, and her dog, who she especially loved, Wesley Blade Snipes. Lauren's memorial Service will be held this Sunday, March 24th at 3pm at Hope Community Church, 755 Trademark Dr., Reno, NV 89521.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
