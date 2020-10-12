1/2
Laurie Lee Lang
Laurie Lee Lang, 76, passed away September 17, 2020 in the presence of family. She was born in Hawaii in 1944 before it was a state and loved her heritage and tried to pass that love on in everything she did. A long-time resident of Yerington, NV she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dwaine in 2006, her mother, Donna (1994), father Robert (1999), sister Sonia (2005) and brother Chester (2009).
She is survived by siblings Patrick of Sparks, NV, Lawrence (Sue) of San Diego, CA, Monica (Tom) of Reno, NV and her children Jaymie (Ann) of San Diego, CA , Prima of San Diego, CA, Joseph (Elizabeth) of Mountain Home, ID, Tab (Lori) of Clearlake, CA, Windie of Smith Valley, NV, and Heather (Claire) of Gardnerville, NV. She had 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, Laurie will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
