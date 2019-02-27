|
|
Lauvane Domgaard
Golden, CO - We are sad to announce the passing of Lauvane Domgaard born September 14th 1927. She passed in her sleep early on February 21st 2019, at 91 years old in Golden, Colorado. She will be desperately missed by her brother Don, her Son William and her Daughter Nancy as well as 8 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. We will be celebrating her long and happy life with two separate services for both her family and friends to attend in both Denver and Reno. The Colorado services will be held at Aspen Mortuary 1350 Simms St, Lakewood, CO 80401 at 1pm on Monday February 25th. In Reno there will be a graveside service at 11am on Friday March 1st at Mountain View Cemetery 45 Stoker Ave, Reno, Nevada 89503.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019