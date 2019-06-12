|
|
LaVerne Anita Lundin Burmeister
Sparks - LaVerne Anita Lundin Burmeister died Saturday, June 8, 2019, surrounded by her family at home where she took the most comfort. LaVerne was 97 years young. She was born in Norway, Michigan to Herbert and Josephine Lundin and was the oldest of three siblings. She graduated from Niagara High School in 1939 and attended business school. Shortly thereafter, she met and married the love of her life, Carlton, and together they had three girls. Because Carl was in the military, her life became one of traveling throughout foreign countries, as well as the United States.
After Carl's retirement, the family settled in Sparks, Nevada and LaVerne became a bookkeeper at Truck Parts & Equipment. She retired on June 14, 1985. LaVerne was active in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for over 55 years. She also volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital, and was a docent at the Nevada Historical Society. Her church, St. John's Presbyterian Church, was very important to her where she served as an assistant librarian, Deacon, and Elder. LaVerne enjoyed spending time in her garden, dancing, traveling, and spending time with her family. She was always up for any adventure that came her way. She never let her age slow her down.
LaVerne was predeceased by Carl, her brother Herbert, and special friend Sam. She is survived by her three daughters, Carol Baker (Doug), Vicky Cralle (Brad), and Susan Kehoe (Robert). Her grandchildren are Conan and Richard Baker, Brian and Katie Kehoe (Daane) and Colin Cralle. Great grandchildren include Ty, Carson, Piper, Eliot, Winston, Avery, Isaak, John and James. She is also survived by her younger brother, Bob Lundin and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 14th, followed by a 2:00pm Funeral Service at St. John's Presbyterian Church: 1070 West Plumb Lane, in Reno, with a reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Clawson Memorial Library at St. Johns.The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the book of memories at: www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.
She will always be remembered for her generosity, kindness and compassion to others. Her family was her greatest joy in life and she had no trouble bragging about each and every one of them. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 12, 2019