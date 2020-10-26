Lavina Ramelli Digino



Reno - Lavina Mae Ramelli Digino was born to Jennie and Caesar Ramelli on December 16, 1923. She and her brother Donald grew up on the Bella Vista Ranch in Reno, Nevada. Lavina attended Mount Rose Elementary and became Student Body President at Billinghurst Junior High School. She graduated from Reno High School with honors as Valedictorian of her class of 1942.



She continued on to graduate from the University of Nevada in 1946 with Bachelor of Science degree. She was a member and later became the president of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, enjoying many social events. Lavina had wonderful memories of her college years.



She finished up her Laboratory Science Work Study in 1947, the same year she married Carl Digino (deceased). They had three children, Steven, Peter, and a special needs daughter Mary.



Lavina and Carl along with her brother Don and his wife Norma built a vacation home on a family property known as Ball Canyon. Lavina rode horses, motorcycles, snowmobiles and ATVs. Many friends and family enjoyed happy times in Ball Canyon. After action packed weekends, Lavina always got up early Monday morning to be on time for her laboratory job at Saint Mary's Hospital.



Lavina, having a special needs daughter, worked several years with the Nevada State Legislature as an advocate for programs to help these challenged citizens. After she got her family settled, Lavina was able to retire and move to a lovely home at Caughlin Ranch where she lived for 33 years. This new community had wide open spaces and numerous walking trails which she enjoyed with many friends. She traveled with family and friends to New Zealand, Australia and Europe. She traveled all over the United States with her two sons and sister in law, Norma. Lavina was always happy to return to her lovely home and get back to the weekend activities in Ball Canyon. And yes she did ride her ATV well into her 90's.



After a very full and active life, Lavina passed peacefully at her home on October 14, 2020 at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her son Steven Digino, brother Donald Ramelli, and nephew Paul Ramelli. She is survived by her son Peter, daughter Mary, sister in law Norma Ramelli, niece Ann Stannard (Kenny), niece in law Lynne Ramelli and many extended family. As per her wishes, no services will be held. The family will fulfill her wishes in a private ceremony. If you like, donations can be made to (HSI/ WARC) High Sierra Industries, a Northern Nevada nonprofit organization that serves our special needs citizens: HSI, attention accounting, P.O. Box 12337 Reno, NV 89510.









Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.