LaVonne Colon
Reno -
LaVonne Colon, wife of Dick Colon, written by herself.
Born 1926, on Feb 25th. Passed 2020, on April 13th.
There are not enough meaningful words, nor enough time to tell you how blessed my life has been. My pride and joy, a husband who was giving, loving, intelligent, and selfless of his own needs throughout our lives. The rock of our family, No greater husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather or friend ever lived. Honey, I love you with all my heart and I thank you for being a part of my life.
Three wonderful children; Bob (Patt), Gary (Suzy), & Christine (Doug); Six wonderful grand children; Erik (Angela), Shawna (Grant), Jeff (Judy), Sarah (Bryce), Scott (Esther) and Patrick along with ten wonderful great grandchildren; Kurt, Walker, Carolyn, Barrett, Lucy, Sage, Abigail, Ashlyn, Maxwell, and Emma who cried silently when we hurt, laughed when we laughed and brought joy to me and every persons life they touched. They picked me up so many times without even knowing. I only needed their presence to make a difference. I will be with you all, always and forever!
All my love,
LaVonne, Mom, Danyee & GG
No Services will be held.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020