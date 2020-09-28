Lawrence Alfred Wahrenbrock



Silver City - Lawrence Alfred Wahrenbrock passed away at age 71 on September 5th, 2020 at his home in Silver City, Nv. He was born to Orville and Barbara (Jayne) Wahrenbrock on March 21, 1949 in Glendale, CA. His attending physician was Dr. Miracle, a telling beginning to his incredible life.



Larry started traveling at a young age with the YMCA and moved to Reno in his teens. He believed that the best education occurs while traveling, and he continued to travel around the United States and Europe throughout his life, spending time in India and Turkey.



He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, with a BS in Agriculture, and moved to Silver City in 1972. He worked for the The Nevada Department of Wildlife, The Planning Departments of both Douglas and Lyon Counties, was the director of public relations at the Gold Hill Hotel, Administrative Assistant Building Inspector for The Comstock Historic District Commission, and was Chairman of Lyon County Planning Commission, where he worked tirelessly on the Lyon County Master Plan. He was a member of the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Town Board for many years. In the 1970's he became involved in 1820s living history events. He enthusiastically attended these until his death. He was chairman of The Pacific Primitive Rendezvous Corporation and for many years sat as a model for the Reno Portrait Society.



He owned and co-owned several businesses: The Bandana Bone Works, Trucky Meadows Craftsman Mecantile and Handcrafted Articles by Regional Craftsmen in Reno, Sweetwater Trading Company and Sweetwater Silver in Silver City and The Bead Store in Carson City.



Larry had many passions - hunting, art, music, dancing, he was an amazing carpenter and fabricator, silversmith, an accomplished mechanic, a historian and master craftsman. He was civically engaged, always willing to teach and always willing to learn. He is often thought of as a unique, bright and delightful man. He was tenacious, fair, open minded and passionate about everything he was involved in. His breath of knowledge, on a vast variety of subject matters, gave him the ability to engage almost anyone. One of his favorite sayings was "Less judgement, more curiosity."



Larry's thirst for knowledge and his ability to immerse himself in the moment was evident in his community, his family, his work and around camp. He will leave an ever-lasting impact on all the organizations and societies he belonged to. Most everyone who knew Larry felt a deep connection to him. He made, and had, friends everywhere he went and changed many lives.



He is survived by his wife, Cat Wahrenbrock, four siblings, four step children, and multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.



Graveside services will be held on October 31, 2:00 p.m., in the Silver City Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to Comstock Residents Association, P.O. Box 425, Silver City, NV 89428, or Great Basin Resource Watch, P.O. Box 207 Reno, NV 89504.









