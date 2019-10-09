|
Lawrence "Larry" Bogdon
Sparks - Lawrence "Larry" Bogdon, 85, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019, in Sparks, Nevada. He was born on September 24, 1934 to Charles and Grace Bogdon in Tonopah, Nevada. He attended Tonopah schools until his senior year at which time he left Tonopah just prior to graduating. He moved to Elko in 1952 and lived there until volunteering for the draft and served 2 years in Germany. Upon his return to civilian life, he was employed by the State Highway Department on a survey crew at various locations. While working in Yerington, Lawrence met Paula Sue Frank and they were married on June 21, 1959. Together they traveled statewide while Lawrence worked on various State Highway Department projects and moved to Reno in 1964. It was there he enrolled in adult education at Reno High, graduating in 1966 at 32 years of age. Two years later, he enrolled at UNR in the Civil Engineering school and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1973. Following graduation, he worked in the Washoe County Engineering Department and retired from the position of Assistant County Engineer in 1990. In 1992, he became a partner in Diversified Consulting Services. He together with 3 other partners, supervised the construction and reconstruction of several major highway projects throughout Northern Nevada. Lawrence was a Registered Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor in Nevada and California. They sold the firm in 2000 and he and Paula began traveling the world, visiting most of the civilized countries. They enjoyed numerous ocean and river cruises and were in Moscow the day following the Soviet coup. In 2009, they celebrated 50 years of marriage in Penzance England, renewing their vows in the church Lawrence's Grandmother and Grandfather were married. Lawrence was a Past Master of Ben Franklin Masonic Lodge in Sparks, a member of Kerak Shrine and a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He was an active member of the Sierra Nevada Thunderbird Club.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Paula; brothers, Raymond, Robert, Ronnie, sister, Suzie Brady; sister-in-law, Cindy Menesini and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Charles.
In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Nevada Scottish Rite Foundation or the UNR Engineering department.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019