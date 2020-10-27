1/2
Lawrence Fred Allen
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Fred Allen

Reno - It is with sad hearts that we announce the untimely death of Lawrence Fred Allen, 59, of Reno, who died October 21, 2020.

Lawrence was born December 17, 1960 to Lawrence and Alice Katherine (Oliva) Allen at Saint Mary's Hospital. He attended Mount Rose Elementary School, Our Lady of the Snows and graduated from Manogue Catholic High School in 1978. After high school, he attended the University of Nevada, Reno.

He started Allen's Graphic Arts and Designs in 1990 in Sparks, NV. He was an unbelievably great artist.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Lawrence (2012) and Alice earlier this year. His soul mate JoJo also passed away October 21, 2020. Their friendship spanned nearly 25 years. He is survived by his brother, Loren (Marianne) and first cousin, Alvin Raffetto Jr. and a host of friends and acquaintances.

After the death of their father, he and his brother became care givers for their mother Alice and her two German Shepherds, Crystal and Cassie. He was a very loving person who loved animals and cars. He loved his Trans AM "Lazy 1" and spent countless hours working on it with his dad. He won lots of trophies and awards at car shows. He also liked to dress in costumes for every occasions like Halloween, Christmas, Easter, etc. He was a free spirit with a bright mind and unbounded curiosity. He will be remembered for his terrific sense of humor.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second Street, Reno. In lieu of flowers and to honor his memory because of his love for animals, memorial contributions can be made to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 89502 or the S.P.C.A. of Northern Nevada, 4950 Spectrum Blvd., Reno 89512, or any animal rescue foundation of your choice.

Lawrence and JoJo will be entombed at the Mountain View Mausoleum with other family members.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests will be limited to 75. Social distancing and other safe practices will be followed.

If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved