Lawrence Fred Allen
Reno - It is with sad hearts that we announce the untimely death of Lawrence Fred Allen, 59, of Reno, who died October 21, 2020.
Lawrence was born December 17, 1960 to Lawrence and Alice Katherine (Oliva) Allen at Saint Mary's Hospital. He attended Mount Rose Elementary School, Our Lady of the Snows and graduated from Manogue Catholic High School in 1978. After high school, he attended the University of Nevada, Reno.
He started Allen's Graphic Arts and Designs in 1990 in Sparks, NV. He was an unbelievably great artist.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Lawrence (2012) and Alice earlier this year. His soul mate JoJo also passed away October 21, 2020. Their friendship spanned nearly 25 years. He is survived by his brother, Loren (Marianne) and first cousin, Alvin Raffetto Jr. and a host of friends and acquaintances.
After the death of their father, he and his brother became care givers for their mother Alice and her two German Shepherds, Crystal and Cassie. He was a very loving person who loved animals and cars. He loved his Trans AM "Lazy 1" and spent countless hours working on it with his dad. He won lots of trophies and awards at car shows. He also liked to dress in costumes for every occasions like Halloween, Christmas, Easter, etc. He was a free spirit with a bright mind and unbounded curiosity. He will be remembered for his terrific sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second Street, Reno. In lieu of flowers and to honor his memory because of his love for animals, memorial contributions can be made to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 89502 or the S.P.C.A. of Northern Nevada, 4950 Spectrum Blvd., Reno 89512, or any animal rescue foundation of your choice.
Lawrence and JoJo will be entombed at the Mountain View Mausoleum with other family members.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests will be limited to 75. Social distancing and other safe practices will be followed.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com