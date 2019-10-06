|
Lawrence James Callahan
Reno - Lawrence James "Larry" Callahan passed peacefully at home on 9/19/19. He was a native Nevada resident, born in Reno on 10/15/32. His wife, Cookie, passed peacefully on 1/7/19. He is survived by Helen, Sandra and Scott, Joe and Corinne, along with 2 very loved grandchildren - Kiersten and Trevor.
Larry was a man of many facets. He grew up on the Callahan Ranch near Reno and worked with his dad and uncles driving cattle and cutting hay starting when he was only a young boy. He spent time at Rancho San Rafael helping his uncle on that ranch. He graduated from Reno High in 1949. He met his wife, Cookie, and he married her on 12/4/55. They moved to Carson City in 1957. He owned and operated Carson Motor Supply, an automotive parts store, for more than 30 yrs. He came to know so many people throughout Nevada and beyond. It didn't matter where Larry went, he always ran into people that knew him. He remembered so many stories and details of people, places and the past that he never ceased to surprise people.
Larry and his wife Cookie were among the founding members of the Sagebrush Chapter of the Model A Ford Club in the early 1960's. He found and restored a '31 Model A Panel Delivery from the ground up then drove it in parades and on tours with Club members for over 50 yrs. He earned multiple 5000-mile awards as they traveled with their Club touring all over the Western U.S. including driving his Model A to the top of Pike's Peak. They also belonged to the National and International Model A Clubs, making friends all over the world. They traveled to New Zealand several times for old car events, driving loaned Model A's on the wrong side of the road. He made many life-long friends there.
Larry had belonged to numerous other clubs, including the 20-30 club and the Ormsby Sportsman's Assoc. He loved stream fishing, deer and Chukar hunting, taking his family on so many adventures in wilds of Northern Nevada.
Larry was known as a storyteller, and his ability to retain and share information about local history was amazing. His hobby, family genealogy, connected generations of relatives in Nevada, areas in the US and abroad (mainly Ireland and England). He was able to personally meet and exchange stories with many of them.
Larry touched so many people in his long life. He will be so very missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of any flowers, please consider a small donation for a memorial bench for Larry to be located at the head gate of the ditch he tended for 75+ years. A Celebration of Life pot luck will be at the Family Life Center, 306 W Musser St, Carson City, NV 89703 11:00am to 2:00pm on 10/19/19.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 6, 2019