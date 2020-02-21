|
|
Lawrence Paige
November 24, 1946 ~ November 30, 2019
Larry Paige passed away November 30, 2019, just a few days after his 73rd birthday. He died of complications of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia, which was diagnosed only a few weeks before his death.
Larry was born in Chicago to Ruth Jeisy Paige & Rev. Max E Paige. As the son of a United Methodist minister, Larry's family moved around Iowa. He was always athletic & was a star on his high-school baseball team, as well as playing basketball in High School & college. Larry graduated college with a BS in mathematics, & later trained as a lab technician, working for the US Army in Vietnam (largely testing soldiers for communicable diseases!) After leaving the Army, he received a Master's Degree in Counseling Personnel, & worked as a Veterans' Benefits Counselor. Larry later worked for the US Post Office for several years, enjoying the exercise of walking miles delivering mail.
Larry was always athletic. He was a runner for many years, & ran several marathons. He enjoyed hiking mountains and wilderness. Larry and Mike Morcom, his good friend of 40 years, spent many years backpacking, hiking, & biking. They hiked yearly to the Grand Canyon area, off-trail hiking and exploring, enjoying scenery & viewing Rock Art panels. Their last Canyon trip was in May of 2019. One of Larry's last projects was compiling a photo album of their 38 years of Canyon hikes.
Larry came from a family of Boy Scouts. As a youth, he was a Cub Scout, Eagle Scout, & Vigil of the Order of the Arrow. As an adult, he was a Den Leader when his boys were young, & later became a District Scout leader, coordinating Cub Scout summer day camps, & training other Scout leaders. He later became an Advisor to "Order of the Arrow" scouts. In 2002 he was proud to have been awarded the "Silver Beaver Award", a high honor for adult scouters.
After Larry retired, he volunteered with NV Humane Society. He enjoyed volunteering with Lahontan Audubon Society's educational outreach programs, with both classroom visits & with field trips for kids at Washoe Lake. He will be sorely missed by the members of LAS.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Ruth. He is survived by Christine Lennon Paige, his wife of 38 years, & his sons David & Jeffrey. His brothers & sister, Rev. Wally Paige (Bonita) & Roberta Paige, of Iowa, & Tim Paige (Joan), of Minnesota grieve for him, as well, & were glad to spend several of Larry's last days, & his birthday, with him.
A memorial service is planned for Larry for Sunday March 1, from 12-2pm, at Moana Nursery seminar room at 1190 Moana Ln, Reno NV. There will be an interment ceremony for Larry at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley on Tuesday, March 3, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's name to the Arboretum at Rancho San Rafael, where a tree will be planted in remembrance.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020