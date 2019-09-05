Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Laughing Planet
941 N Virginia St
Reno, NV
1974 - 2019
Reno - --July 31, 1974 - August 22, 2019--

And death shall have no dominion.

Dead men naked they shall be one

With the man in the wind and the west moon;

When their bones are picked clean and the clean bones gone,

They shall have stars at elbow and foot;

Though they go mad they shall be sane,

Though they sink through the sea they shall rise again;

Though lovers be lost love shall not;

And death shall have no dominion.

-Excerpt from "And Death Shall Have No Dominion", a poem by Dylan Thomas

Layne Hansen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and spent his early childhood in Elko, Nevada, moving to Reno in 1984. He was a Nevada State Champion in track and played safety in football for McQueen H.S. He worked in diverse fields: as an EMT, a CIO, in database design, and he volunteered in open-source software. He married Stephanie Hansen (Robison) in 1998; they divorced in 2014 but remained devoted friends.

Layne died in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is predeceased by his loving mother, Deanna Wright Jensen and his father W. Brett Hansen. Layne is survived by his brother Johnathan Hansen (Portland); his young daughters, Elena and Ada Hansen, (Albuquerque); and his stepfather, Donald Jensen (Reno). Layne was generous, quietly brilliant, and often disarmingly funny. He delighted in logic, chess, literature, and poetry. He was modest in his triumphs and grieved by his failures. He was devoted to his family and he loved his daughters beyond measure. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.¬

An intimate graveside service will be held, followed by a gathering and remembrance for family and friends at: Laughing Planet, 941 N Virginia St., Reno (by UNR), on Saturday, September 14, from Noon to 5:00p.m. Anyone who knew Layne is welcome to attend and celebrate his life in camaraderie.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
