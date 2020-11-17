Lee F. Bond



On Saturday November 14, 2020, Lee F. Bond passed away at the age of 95. Lee was born in Glendale, California on November 6, 1925 to Wallace Stacey Quarterman and Alice Jackson. Lee married Leonard Taylor (Kelly) Kjelstrom on January 26, 1945 in Los Angeles and with him had four children: Cary Leon Kjelstrom, Sondra Lee Davis, Marla Ann (Fitzgerald) Link, and Kit Robin Kjelstrom. After her divorce from Kelly, Lee married the love of her life, Alfred (Al) Bond, on November 6, 1973 in Stateline, Nevada. While Lee was reserved in her ways, she loved all of her children and grandchildren greatly. She is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.



Lee lived most of her life in Southern California. Before Lee was three she lived with her family in Eagle Rock. They then moved to Phelan, as her father required a drier climate to help him cope with his tuberculosis. After his death, Lee and her mother moved to Los Angeles, and later to Culver City. Lee attended Hamilton High in Los Angeles, where she met Kelly. After graduating in 1942, she worked for Santa Fe Railroad until her marriage to Kelly upon his honorable discharge from the Army (he had served in the Pacific Theatre during WWII). Kelly, Lee, and their young family helped settle the San Fernando Valley (Van Nuys, Reseda, Northridge, and Sepulveda) beginning in 1949. She held several jobs once her youngest child started school: working in odd secretarial jobs, admissions at Pierce College in Woodland Hills, travel agent in the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, and then owned and operated Leisure-Lee Travel in Toluca Lake. Lee and Al found each other a few months after her divorce from Kelly, and were very happily married for 24 years until Al's death in 1997. They spent their years living in Westwood, Malibu, Oxnard, and Apple Valley. In 2001 Lee moved to Reno, Nevada to be close to her daughters, where she was able to live independently and comfortably for the remainder of her life.



Lee gained many dear friends through her avid enjoyment of playing "Bridge", and has been able to keep in touch with many of them even during these past eight months of pandemic isolation. During most of Lee's adult life she loved to travel to many destinations around the world, though she was a "white knuckle" flyer. But, one of her greatest achievements is evident in that her children and grandchildren have regularly traveled to visit her from across the country and from overseas, thus reflecting back the love they have felt from her. She was a sweet, dear soul.



Because of Lee's wishes and the current pandemic, there will be no funeral service. However, a memorial service is hoped to occur in May, 2021. Anyone wishing to be notified of the memorial service date and venue, please contact one of her children.



Lee's ashes will be scattered over the Pacific Ocean; there will be no memorial plaque placed in her name.









