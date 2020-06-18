Lee M. Chavez



Reno - Lee M. Chavez, born and raised Reno local, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend & Sundowner, passed on in the presence of his loved ones, in Reno NV, on June 16th, 2020.



Born on December 10, 1948, at St. Mary's Hospital to local Reno parents, Benjamin J. & Rosealys "Pug" Chavez, Lee is survived by his loving wife and lifetime partner of almost 50 years Lynn G. Chavez, his son Benjamin B. Chavez, his daughter Daisy Chavez-Morton, and his 4 grandchildren Austin, Cosmo, Marlee, & Ella. He is also survived by his son-in-law Kevin Morton, daughter-in-law Rachelle Roa-Chavez, step-mother Jackie Chavez and older brother Lane Monroe.



Lee has more friends and local hangouts than one could mention, but chances are that if you were from Reno from over these past 70 years you've probably known him or bumped into him somewhere like "The Coney", The Liberty Belle, Louis Basque Corner, or even Vario's or The Verdi Inn during their heydays.



He grew up as a kid in the old Reno neighborhoods around the V.A Hospital off of Locust on Capitol Hill Ave. Lee was a Wooster High graduate of the class of 1966, and later attended UNR. Following this Lee attended Camp Pendleton where he became a Second Lieutenant of the United States Marine Corps during the late 1960's.



Like his father Lee eventually went on to retire from a lifetime of work at Sierra Pacific Power Company here in Reno. Lee was a member of the local Prospectors Club, as well as a member of the local Elk's Lodge for years before that. Lee was always a member of the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Union for the decades he worked for Sierra Pacific also.



Lee had a great love of hunting and fishing and spent many a Fall season doing both throughout Northern Nevada with his friends and family members. For many years Lee spent his Springs and Summers affiliated with the Sparks Little League as a Coach and Board member too.



Lee's warm laugh, and sarcastic sense of humor remained strong with him and in the presence of his loved ones up until his very last smirk. He will be dearly missed by many, but likely forgotten by none. Lee's wishes were to not have a somber Memorial, so with respect to this, his family is planning a Post-Covid celebration of Lee's life. Please contact them if you'd like to be a part or help out, & stay tuned for more updates regarding dates and times for this soon to be joyous event in the loving memory and honor of Lee Morgan Chavez!!!









