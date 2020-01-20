|
|
Leilani Lee Bell Mensinger
Reno - Leilani Lee Bell Mensinger was born in Morgantown, Pennsylvania. She and her mother moved to North Hollywood, California. She went to North Hollywood High School. She met the love of her life, James Mensinger. They were married July 23, 1961, for 58 years. They owned and operated J and L Catering for 16years in North Hollywood before moving to Nevada in 1978. She worked for N.C.R. for 5 years and I.G.T. for several years.
She was predeceased by her parents, William Bell and Vallie Riley Bell; her sister, Patricia Ebeling; and brothers James and William Bell.
She is survived by her husband, James Mensinger; daughter, Pamala Kirton and husband Joseph; son Ronald Mensinger and wife Ann; granddaughter, Jodi Cook and husband Jamie, Autumn Tapler and husband Garry; and grandchildren Marcus, Kameron, Ryan, Jack, Maddie, and Aubrey; niece Darla Oriva and husband James; great-niece Lisa Morgan; and great-nephew Joseph Steinbauer and wife Lourie.
Leilani will be laid to rest at a Graveside service at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Rescue of Nevada.
