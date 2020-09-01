Leilani (Lani) Shattuck Bennum



Leilani (Lani) Shattuck Bennum died August 3, 2020 after a short stay at Renown Hospital. She had struggled with several health issues in the past year, but the sudden and severe decline that occurred only 4 days prior to her death was unexpected. She was visited by members of her family as life support was withdrawn and she quickly moved on to the arms of her maker.



Lani was born in Bremerton Washington on November 8th 1945, the daughter of Clifford and Darlene Shattuck. They moved to Paradise and then to Oroville, California, where she graduated from Oroville High and then attended University of Nevada, Reno. Following her marriage in 1965 she moved permanently to Reno. Lani is survived by David, her husband of 55 years; her daughter Lisa Bennum; and 2 grandsons, John Bennum and Joe Litz. Lani loved her family, Trinity Cathedral, all animals, and Oregon beaches (and of course "her" Altar Guild members).



Lani was a faithful and active member of Trinity Episcopal Church (now Cathedral) for over 40 years, where she co-directed Saint Martha's Altar Guild and started and organized one of Trinity's major outreach ministries, Trinity Angel Tree Project, for over 35 years.



A memorial service will be scheduled in the future at Trinity when the expected large gathering of friends and loved ones who will want to remember her will be considered safe.









