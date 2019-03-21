|
|
Leland Brian West
Reno - August 26, 1941 - Feb 12, 2019
Leland was born in Tonopah, Nevada, on August 26, 1941, to Lennart and Lorraine (Grady) West. Leland is survived by his High School Sweetheart and the love of his life of 59 years, Evelyn Maudeen Griffith. In addition, he is survived by son Stewart (Gina) of Henderson; daughter Lori (Terry) Sullivan of Reno; sons Brent West and Brad West of Reno; grandchildren Bryan (Lindsey) West, Jonathan West, and Gretchen West, all of Las Vegas; Tucker Codega, T.J. Sullivan, and Ashley West of Reno; and great grandchildren Lyric, Lilly, and Benjamin of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his brother, Richard West of Shelton, Washington, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Leland moved from Tonopah with his family in the early 50s and settled in Sparks where he attended elementary and junior high school at St. Thomas Aquinas. He graduated from Sparks High School in 1959 where he played trombone in the band. His talent earned him the prestigious Aaron Award in music from the University of Nevada, Reno.
He began to develop his strong work ethic at the age of 10 when he sold newspapers on Lake Street in Reno, Nevada. He later worked at Allen Menisini's gas and tire shop, Rissonis, and Oberg's Shell Station at the "Y" in Sparks. Leland was hired by United Airlines in 1961, where he made many lasting friendships. He retired from United Airlines in 1997, after 36 years of service.
Leland was a very loving, caring man. He loved being surrounded by his family, especially on holidays. He took his family on great vacations, which included a lot of camping. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and close friends. Leland loved bowling, poker machines, cribbage, card games, dinner coupons, and celebrating St. Urho's Day with his Dad. He also enjoyed participating in car clubs, was an advisor for the Junior Achievement Organization, and was a member of the Elks Club for 45 years.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Reno Elks Lodge on March 24th at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers because of his love of animals, donations may be made to the S.P.C.A or the Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019