Lelia Stepina



Reno - Lelia Stepina, 92 of Sparks, passed away on May 22, 2019 , after a lengthy illness. She was born to Giuseppe and Inez Benedetti on April 7, 1929 in Buggianese, in Northern Italy.



Lelia and her family immigrated to the United States when she was a young child, via Ellis Island, NY, and ultimately settled in Sparks, where her father worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, Lelia attended local schools, being in the first graduating class from Robert Mitchell Elementary School, and later Sparks High School in 1945.



In 1945 Lelia married Clarence John Stepina and they continued to reside in the Sparks area, being married for 55 years until his death in 2000. Lelia was a stay at home mother for several years, and later worked as a grocery checker in a local grocery store until her retirement.



Lelia is preceded in death by her parents, Giuseppe and Inez Benedetti, brother Ely Benedetti and husband Clarence John Stepina.



Lelia is survived by her daughter Normandy Brooks (Donald); son Martin Stepina (Kathleen); grandchildren Darryl Williams, Leighton Brooks (Tania), and Christopher Stepina(Rachel). She is also survived by great grandchildren Hailey Brooks, Griffin Stepina, Aria Stepina, and Zachary Stepina, as well as nephew Michael Benedetti.



Lelia's family would like to thank the medical staff and management at Park Place Assisted Living, as well as Infinity Hospice Care for Lelia's care, medical needs and support.



Per Lelia's wishes, no services are requested.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lelia's name to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 89502-5942 Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 29 to June 2, 2019