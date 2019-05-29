Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel Sparks
1538 'C' Street
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-0440
Resources
More Obituaries for Lelia Stepina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lelia Stepina


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lelia Stepina Obituary
Lelia Stepina

Reno - Lelia Stepina, 92 of Sparks, passed away on May 22, 2019 , after a lengthy illness. She was born to Giuseppe and Inez Benedetti on April 7, 1929 in Buggianese, in Northern Italy.

Lelia and her family immigrated to the United States when she was a young child, via Ellis Island, NY, and ultimately settled in Sparks, where her father worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, Lelia attended local schools, being in the first graduating class from Robert Mitchell Elementary School, and later Sparks High School in 1945.

In 1945 Lelia married Clarence John Stepina and they continued to reside in the Sparks area, being married for 55 years until his death in 2000. Lelia was a stay at home mother for several years, and later worked as a grocery checker in a local grocery store until her retirement.

Lelia is preceded in death by her parents, Giuseppe and Inez Benedetti, brother Ely Benedetti and husband Clarence John Stepina.

Lelia is survived by her daughter Normandy Brooks (Donald); son Martin Stepina (Kathleen); grandchildren Darryl Williams, Leighton Brooks (Tania), and Christopher Stepina(Rachel). She is also survived by great grandchildren Hailey Brooks, Griffin Stepina, Aria Stepina, and Zachary Stepina, as well as nephew Michael Benedetti.

Lelia's family would like to thank the medical staff and management at Park Place Assisted Living, as well as Infinity Hospice Care for Lelia's care, medical needs and support.

Per Lelia's wishes, no services are requested.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lelia's name to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Suite B, Reno, NV 89502-5942
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 29 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel Sparks
Download Now