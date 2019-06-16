|
|
Lena Long
Reno - Celebration of the Life of Lena Long
Lena Long, of Reno, entered peacefully into rest, in her home, the morning of June 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Lena Navis Long was born September 20, 1924 to Daniel Gregory Navis and Munira Ghazale Navis, in Baghdad, Iraq. Lena was the second of four children. She is survived by her eldest sister, Ellen Louis, of Singapore. Her brother, Vivian Navis of Tunbridge Wells, England and sister Margaret "Peggy" Lopez, of Los Angeles, California, preceded her in death.
After losing her mother at the age of 5, Lena and her siblings were raised in Singapore. Among other things, Lena and her family endured the Japanese occupation of Singapore through the end of World War II. After graduating from high school, Lena worked for the Far Eastern Division of Seventh Day Adventists in Singapore and became a proficient executive assistant. Lena was awarded a full scholarship to attend nursing school at Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, and left Singapore for the United States in 1955.
After receiving her BS in Nursing from Union College, the President of Union College left to become President of Boulder Memorial Hospital in Boulder, Colorado and asked if she would consider working at Boulder Memorial Hospital. She accepted the offer (and a bonus of $400) and moved to Boulder in 1959 for her first nursing job. Lena worked in Boulder from 1959 to 1963 and then moved to Denver where she worked at Porter Memorial Hospital in the medical/surgical unit, took charge of a pediatric unit and taught pediatric nursing to LPNs, and ended up in charge of a psychiatric unit.
Lena Navis and Ronald Lantry were married in 1963 and settled in Englewood, Colorado. Their first child, Valerie Jeanne Lantry, was born in August 1964 and their son Daniel Bernard Lantry followed in December 1965. Lena continued to work as a mother of two young children, as head nurse, in a large brand new nursing home with six large departments.
In 1970, the Lantry family moved to Downer's Grove, Illinois, where Lena worked in the Nursing Department of Andrews University teaching psychiatric nursing at Hinsdale Sanitarium until her husband's death in December 1970.
Following Ron's death, Lena moved herself and two young children to Loma Linda, California. Lena soon pursued and received her Master's Degree in Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing while also working full time and raising her two young kids. After receiving her Master's, Lena taught at the Loma Linda School of Nursing for five years, then moved to Loma Linda University Medical Center where she worked in neurology, neurosurgery and finally in rehab caring for patients with spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries from 1978 to 1990. Lena retired from nursing in 1990 at the age of 67. In Lena's words, "[t]hose were the best and most challenging years of my nursing career using my psychiatric education to help patients cope with major traumatic changes in their lives like never walking again and regaining all or some mental ability."
Lena married Howard Long on June 4, 1978 in Loma Linda. Lena and Howard shared a love of music and helping others. They both sang in the Loma Linda University Church choir, including coordinating choir breakfasts for many years. In addition, they were very involved in other church and community activities until Howard's death in November 1999. One of Lena's favorite memories was the tutoring and mentoring they did in the EXCELL program. Howard and Lena worked with two at-risk 16 year-old young men from San Bernardino, Randy and David, over the course of two years. They were at risk of failing out of school, struggling with reading, writing and completing assignments. They were also navigating a community with significant gang and drug activity. Every week, twice a week for 2-3 hours, Lena and Howard picked the boys up after school, took them out for burgers and shakes, and tutored them in a nearby library. Randy ended up being on the honor roll and both boys successfully graduated from high school.
In 2001, Lena moved from Loma Linda to Reno, Nevada to be close to Valerie, who had young children. She rapidly planted broad and deep roots in her adopted community. Other than being with family, her favorite activity was being with her church family at Riverview Church. She enjoyed teaching Sabbath School and attending her weekly prayer group. Lena left her mark on everyone she met. Lena had a knack for being direct and unfiltered but also converting acquaintances to friends at an incredible rate. She loved to bake bread and cookies and enjoyed regularly hosting friends and family in her home.
Lena is survived by her two children Val and Dan and their spouses Tom Colby and DeAnn Lantry, grandchildren Bailey Clark, Dustin Clark, Olivia Lantry and Elijah Lantry, her sister Ellen Louis of Singapore, brother-in-law Bruce Lantry, many nieces and nephews and their children, as well as other family around the world, in addition to a wealth of friends and church family.
Lena was incredibly devoted to her family and was proud of her kids. In Lena's words:
My children Valerie and Dan have more than fulfilled my prayers
for two progressive, productive young people. Valerie contributes
to her community through her successful insurance business
and Dan with his law degree serves as Vice President and
Associate General Counsel of the American Medical Association.
Their children are productively following in their footsteps.
I couldn't be more grateful to God or more blessed.
To God only be the glory!! Lena Long
She is dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. We look forward to the reunion that lies ahead!
A celebration of Lena's life will take place at 3pm on June 22 at Riverview Adventist Church in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019