Lena "Lee" Steinhilber



Lena "Lee" Steinhilber, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 25, 2020. Lee was born and raised in Clintondale, NY, growing up with her parents and two sisters on the family's apple farm. She graduated from SUNY, Alfred with a degree in Chemistry. In 1956, she married the love of her life, John, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary this year. She and John moved their young family to Reno in 1973. Lee loved the medical field working for St. Mary's Hospital for many years. She adored her family, friends, and especially her dogs. She will live on in our hearts and memories. Per her wishes, a celebration of Lee's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Domestic Violence Resource Center, 1735 Vassar St. Reno, NV 89502.









