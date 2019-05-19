|
Lenore Fine
Sparks - Lenore Carolyn Fine passed away May 10, 2019 following complications of uveal melanoma cancer. She was born in Pasadena, CA on November 23, 1931 to Clyde Don Cushman and Florence Magdalene Ryan. She was the seventh child born into the family of daughters - Dorothy, Mildred, Florence, Lucille and Marge, and one son - Clyde Herbert, affectionately known as Buzz. Lenore spent her lifetime devoted to the memory of her only brother who died in 1944 at the D-Day Allied Invasion of Normandy, during World War II. She was honored to wear and display his purple heart. She married Jack Carlton Fine on March 18, 1950 and were blessed with the birth of two sons. They relocated to Sparks, NV in 1956. Lenore and Jack recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Lenore was a homemaker and enjoyed selling Avon products for 25 years to her very special customers. She maintained lifelong friendships forged during time as an Avon Lady. Lenore had a deep love for Lake Tahoe and the deserts of Nevada, and spent many years with family and friends enjoying and exploring the outdoor beauty of the region. She was very creative and dabbled with drawing and painting, learning from her talented mother and sisters. Lenore was predeceased by her parents, sisters Dorothy, Mildred, Florence, and Marge and brother Buzz. She is survived by husband Jack, son Owen and his wife Pamela and grandson Evan; and son Grant, his former wife Ida, and grandsons Cody and Kevin; and her sister Lucille Nicolarsen. She is additionally survived by numerous great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews of her extended family. Lenore wished no services, and to be cremated and returned to nature. Any gifts in Lenore's memory may be shared with any charity that supports the fight against cancer. The family extends special thanks to Julie, Renown Hospice, and Renown Institute for Cancer for their diligent and caring support.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 19, 2019