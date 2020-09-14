Leo Berolo



Leo Berolo, 76 lost his battle with cancer September 6, 2020.A Reno native, he was born to Spud Berolo and Millie Zamboni on February 18, 1944. Leo attended Orvis Ring, Northside, and Bishop Manogue. He quit school to attend Mohler Barber College and was a licensed barber in Nevada for 57 years. Following in his dad's footsteps, Leo tended bar around Reno. Trout fishing with his dad was a favorite hobby, but his real love was golf.



Leo is survived by his daughter Kori Wendt and grandchildren Jack and Katie of Las Vegas, sister Shirley Foss of Sparks, nephews Dr Rick Foss, Randal Foss, niece Cathy Stahl, numerous grand nieces, nephews and "too a many" cousins to name...



Per Leo's request, there will be no service. A golf lover, Leo, played the front nine here on Earth with friends and now he will be playing the back nine with the Lord. "FORE"









