Leo Berolo
1944 - 2020
Leo Berolo

Leo Berolo, 76 lost his battle with cancer September 6, 2020.A Reno native, he was born to Spud Berolo and Millie Zamboni on February 18, 1944. Leo attended Orvis Ring, Northside, and Bishop Manogue. He quit school to attend Mohler Barber College and was a licensed barber in Nevada for 57 years. Following in his dad's footsteps, Leo tended bar around Reno. Trout fishing with his dad was a favorite hobby, but his real love was golf.

Leo is survived by his daughter Kori Wendt and grandchildren Jack and Katie of Las Vegas, sister Shirley Foss of Sparks, nephews Dr Rick Foss, Randal Foss, niece Cathy Stahl, numerous grand nieces, nephews and "too a many" cousins to name...

Per Leo's request, there will be no service. A golf lover, Leo, played the front nine here on Earth with friends and now he will be playing the back nine with the Lord. "FORE"




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
SO SORRY FOR LEO'S PASSING . LEO WAS A GOOD FRIEND AND A GREAT BARBER, HE WILL BE MISSED. REST IN PEACE LEO
Frank & Joan Bussa
Friend
