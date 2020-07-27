Dr. Lex Alan Simpson
Reno - On July 24, 2020, Dr. Lex Simpson, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 67 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Lex was born in Madison, TN to Donald and Grace Simpson. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN, and a PhD medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia. After completing his residency in general surgery and orthopedic surgery at University of South Florida, Dr. Simpson completed a fellowship at Kantonsspital in St. Gallen, Switzerland in adult reconstructive and sports medicine, followed by a second fellowship at the University of Toronto, also in adult reconstructive sports medicine. Dr. Simpson had more than 37-years of experience practicing orthopedic medicine. He has written several surgical journals in which are still used in operating rooms today.
Lex has been married to his wife Julie for over 31 years. They raised a daughter and a son, Alexa and Gabe.
Lex loved all animals, especially dogs, and always had a faithful companion by his side. He had a passion for snow skiing, water skiing, wind surfing, river rafting, mountain biking, eating sweets and spending time with his family and friends. He was up for anything, your extreme sport adventure seeker, with a dash of dirty sarcasm and quiet humor. He was an Eagles band lover and known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His friends adored him (he had at least 4 best friends), his patients co-workers loved him (always making him cookies) and his family loved him as the loving father and husband that he was.
Lex was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and his mother, Grace, and his brother Terry Simpson. He is survived by his wife Julie, his two children, Alexa and Gabe, and his brothers Lanny and Leo.
Because of the limitations surrounding the Corona Virus, a funeral service will be held for family and close friends only. We will be sending out a personal link to those who cannot attend to watch this virtually. The family hopes to have a "Celebration of Life" at a later date TBD.
