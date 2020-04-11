|
Li-ming Kuo Chu
1937-2020
Li-ming (83) was born in Fujian China to Shao-Ying and Shu-Yeih Kuo. She attended nursing school at National Taiwan University Hospital. After immigrating to the United States, she and her husband, Shih-fan Chu, settled in Reno, Nevada and had two children. Li-ming earned her Bachelors and Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of Nevada Reno (UNR) and worked as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital and Washoe (Renown) Medical Center. She joined the faculty at the Orvis School of Nursing at the University of Nevada Reno where she taught Obstetrics Nursing for many years until she retired as Assistant Professor Emeritus. During that time, she also served as Treasurer of the Nevada Nurses Association and was awarded the March of Dimes Nurse of the Year in the Leadership category. Li-ming and Shih-fan were active in the Northern Nevada Orchid Society. She was a phenomenal cook, who loved to shop, travel, and spend time with her many life-long friends and neighbors in Reno.
Li-ming is survived by her son David Chu and his wife Robyn and children Alex and Erik; daughter Diana and her husband Roy Lin and their children, Kylie Lin and Joshua Lin; her sister Li-Ann Chen and brothers Bahong Kuo, Pa-Yu Kuo, and Bayun Kuo. She will be fondly remembered as a strong, independent, good-humored, steadfast, and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.
Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in effect, a private burial will be held Tuesday April 14th, 2020 at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, CA. You are invited to share a memory at this site: https://www.skylawnmemorialpark.com/obituaries/Li-Chu/#!/Obituary. The family requests that in lieu of flowers to send donations to the Peninsula Volunteers (https://www.penvol.org/donate/) in her honor.
