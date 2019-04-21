|
|
Lieutenant Colonel Martin Albert Noel, Jr.
Portsmouth - Martin Albert Noel, Jr. (Marty) was born 16 July 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio and flew west on 3 April 2019. Marty was raised in and around Portsmouth, Ohio. He was a graduate of the Ohio State University. He joined the Air Force and went to pilot training in November 1964. Marty served his country as a fighter pilot for 20 years, retiring in 1984. He completed three tours in Vietnam, flying 291 missions. After USAF retirement Marty spent 30 years in the aerospace industry working for Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Cubic Defense Systems and then served as a consultant, managing business proposals for U.S. and foreign aerospace clients bidding on US defense contracts. Marty moved to Reno in 2013 where he reunited with old friends and made many new ones. He most recently worked for Basin Street Properties and also volunteered as an Ambassador once a week at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System. He was a patriot, a passionate OSU Buckeye fan, a loyal friend and a beloved father and grandfather. Marty is survived by his former wife, Judy Kay Noel, a former USAF Nurse, daughters Heather Wynne Noel and Blythe Nicole (Tim) Wilhelm, four grandchildren, Madisen (Cody) Stiverson, Dakota Ittner, Jonah Wilhelm and Abigail Wilhelm as well as two great grandchildren, Giorgia Stiverson and Elona Stiverson, a brother William (Cheri) of Chillicothe, OH and two sisters, Sally (Mike) Hardin and Beth Porter living in Gahanna, OH. In his words, "It all started with the movie Sabre Jet when I was 10 years old"
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019