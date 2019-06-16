|
|
Lilia Zabala
Sparks - A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and wife passed away in her sleep at the age of 93, on June 5, 2019. She was born Febuary 6, 1926 in Globe AZ, along with her 8 sibling whom she had survived. She spent most of her adult life in Sparks, NV., where she worked in a hospital and raised a family. Her nurturing demeanor, strong will and grace in the kitchen will be missed.
Lilia is survived by 3 children: John Zabala, Gloria Zabala, Bob Zabala; grandchildren: Bobby Zabala, Paula Zabala, Dustin Zabala, Cody Zabala; great grandchild Blake Zabala and a number of other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband John Zabala and daughter Betty Zabala.
Lilia will be laid to rest on June 21, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery at 12:00pm.
A celebration of life reception will immediately follow at the Mountain View Mortuary.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019