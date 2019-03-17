|
Lillias Rae Sahlberg
North Ogden - Lillias Rae Sahlberg, 85, of North Ogden, UT, died peacefully on Monday March 11th from a brave battle with cancer.
Rae was born to the late Ralph Albert McKenna and Lillias Ivy Dobbie on January 25th 1934 in Oakland California. Rae graduated from Sequoia Union High School in 1951 in Redwood City, California. She was married to the late Charles (Buzz) Sahlberg in 1954 until his death in 2010. They lived together in many cities such as Half Moon Bay, CA, Grass Valley, CA, Eureka, CA, and Senora, CA.
Rae had a calming spirit and was a wonderful mother to her eight children. She was an active and faithful member of the United Church of God.
Rae loved watching Nascar, Basketball, and Football in her later years. She also loved watching old movies and old TV shows.
Rae is survived by 6 children: Denise Cudia, Garth Sahlberg, Chad Sahlberg, Jared Sahlberg, Brit Sahlberg, and Kolte Sahlberg.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019