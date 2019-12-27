|
Lillie B. Rosebush
Lil was born in Missouri on May 22, 1925. She passed away peacefully on Dec.15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gene, husband Jack, and son Gary. Lil is survived by brother Leonard, sons Jerry and Jack A., 5 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Lil married Jack in 1948. When he retired, they moved to Boulder City, where he could golf. They were married 58 years, and after he passed, she moved to Sparks, Nevada. She would make friends wherever she went. She had a passion for reading,cooking, and bowling. She cooked daily so she could give cookies, breads, and pies to her friends. She enjoyed teaching friends how to make jams and jellies. The most fun that Lil had was when she was on a bowling league. She even bowled at the Coconut Bowl on the day that she passed. When she got a strike or picked up a hard spare, all the bowlers would cheer and holler... Lil loved to grow flowers. She was proud of her roses, and all the different flowers in her yard.
She lives on in our heart and memories.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019