Lillie Marie Hill
Sparks - April 5, 1938 - August 9, 2019
Lillie passed away at home surrounded by her family, August 9, 2019. Also known as Doodlum, she was born in Benavides, Texas to Vernon and William Trafton.
In 1957 she met Loren Jay Hill, who would become her loving husband of 54 years. They were married in 1960 in San Antonio, TX, during which time being stationed and residing in Texas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Washington before settling in Sparks, Nevada.
Lillie was preceded in death by her husband Loren J. Hill, parents, sisters Emma Lea, Erie Mae, Florene, and Georgia, and brothers Alvin and Bill.
She is survived by her daughter Shayna Nichols (son-in-law Kenne) of Sparks, NV and son Loren Hill (daughter-in-law Melanie) of San Lorenzo, CA. Five grandchildren whom she was very proud of; Ember, Ashlie, Micki, Erik, and Zak and eight great-grandchildren; Ryker, Jaxson, Meggan, Sean, Rose, Kai, Milo, and Emery, brothers John and Gene Trafton and sister Verna Cooke.
Lillie worked throughout her career in the banking industry in various positions from teller to call center and operations, eventually retiring from Wells Fargo after 32 years of service. She really enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel, especially the Christmas movies and the Game Show Network. Her green beans, cream cheese brownies, sweet rolls, strawberry poke cake and banana pudding were amazing. She was always there to lend a hand and take care of family when in need. Her generosity and nurturing spirit were surpassed by none. Countless times, always putting family first, she dropped everything to be there for her brothers and sisters whom meant the world to her. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
A celebration of life will be held on September 7, 2019, 2:00PM, at the Nichols residence at 1600 Firman Court, Sparks, NV 89434.
A private Internment in the Columbarium Wall at Northern NV Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV will take place at a future date.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Lillie M. Hill to the (https://www.alz.org/).
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved. Still missed, and very dear…
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019