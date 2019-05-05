|
Linda Antoinette (Martinez) Harris
Reno - Linda Antoinette (Martinez) Harris of Reno, NV passed away at the age of 71 surrounded in love by family and her dog, Rex.
Linda was born in Elko, NV to Antonio and Esther Martinez. Her family moved in 1955 to Empire, NV. She graduated from Gerlach High School in 1966 where she was head of the drill team and the salutatorian of her class. After high school, Linda moved to Reno where she graduated from Reno Business College in 1967. She worked at various jobs including the Reno Elks Lodge as an office manager. In 1980, Linda met the love of her life, Tom Harris, by asking him out on a date. This courtship took off quickly. After a few months of dating, they had a little too much wine at dinner, skipped all the way to the court house, and got married. That magical night lasted for 38 years.
Linda enjoyed many hobbies: sewing, baking, and gardening to name a few. She even won top prizes at several flower shows. Her favorite hobby of all was shopping. Her collection of purses was quite impressive.
Linda is survived by her husband, Tom; two step-children Kim (Daniel) and Tom (Dora); grandchildren Stevie, Bobby, Garrison, Courtney (Nate), Taylor (Kurt), and Tommy; great-grandchildren Briggs, Colton, and Nia; brother Tony (Susie); brother-in-law Jerry; nieces Annette (Tony), Mary (Rich), Laura (Matt); nephew Drew (Sarah); great-nieces Alysse, Abbie, Anna, Jaelyn, Mia, and Emma; and great-nephews Nick and Ethan. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her dear sister, Victoria Phillips.
Linda's funeral will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows chapel on May 13 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the at .
A very gracious thank you to the staff of Brookdale, as well as nurse Jackie from Community Hospice of Northern Nevada for her love and kindness in caring for Linda.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 5, 2019