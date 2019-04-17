|
|
Linda Chapdelaine Davimes
Reno - Linda Chapdelaine Davimes passed away on April 11, 2019 at the age of 65.
Linda was born on September 30, 1953 in Reno. Raised with her sister JaNon by Betty and Non Johnson, she went on to graduate from UNR with a bachelor's in social work before relocation to Israel in 1977 where she met her husband and best friend, Barry.
Linda was a dedicated mother who adored her children Geri, Rory and Marni, as well as Rory's girlfriend, Melissa, the mother of her only grandchild. More than anything, she loved her new role as Granny to baby Ariel and treasured every moment spent together. Linda will be remembered as a kind, generous and vibrant woman, not only by her family and friends, but by the hundreds of clients who sought her tireless compassion over the years.
She is survived by an extremely dysfunctional and now distraught family who has no idea what to do without her, as well as Alfie, the Bernese Mountain dog who she cherished endlessly.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019