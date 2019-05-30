Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
Los Angeles - Linda Hoggan DiMaggio, 69, passed on 13 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California where she was seeking treatment for a progressive lung disease and received a double lung transplant at UCLA. Linda was a life long resident of Nevada. She born in Ely, moved to Reno at a young age, and was very proud to be the sixth generation Nevadan. Linda was preceded in death by Phillip DiMaggio, her husband;George 'Mickey' and Leona Hoggan, her parents; and Pauline DiMaggio, her mother-in-law,. She is survived by Brian DiMaggio, her son; Nadia Mitri, daughter-in-law; Calder and Maya, her grandchildren; S.J. DiMaggio, father-in-law; and Jennifer Kirby, her niece.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Society of Transplantation in Linda's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 30, 2019
