Linda Jean Kelly
Linda Jean Kelly passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born in Royal Oak, MI. Her family moved to southern California during her teen years, where she graduated from high school. Linda loved music, she played the guitar and ukulele, and sang in the church choir. So it was only fitting that her first full-time adult job would be working at Capitol Records. Her bosses kept her under their wing and looked out for her, and she met many of the successful artists in the 70s. Most people with Linda's love of music would have stayed and made a career, but Linda discovered a greater love, even, than music. The outdoors. She wanted to share her love of the outdoors with others, and be involved in preserving and protecting it. Linda left Capitol records to go to college, first for a bachelor's degree, and later a master's degree that would open the door to working for the Nation Park Service. She spent time working at Bryce Canyon, UT, Grand Canyon, AZ, Lake Mead, NV, Channel Islands, CA, eventually ending up with the Bureau of Land Management in Reno, NV where she oversaw use of public lands with an eye toward managing the use of the land while enforcing policy intended to protect the environment for future generations. Linda's interests in the environment and local history led to an in-depth knowledge of Northern Nevada's history and geography. Linda had a special gift for sharing her knowledge with others. When giving educational presentations on the land, she had a gleam in eye and a smile on her face that showed everyone her love and enthusiasm for the subject. One of her special gifts to those around her was how she engaged with everyone. You knew that she wanted to hear from you, your likes, those things and people important in your life, and she would return and give you surprises now and then to help celebrate the things most important to you.
In 2008, Linda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and was told to expect 5 years. Linda looked cancer in the eye, and said "I'm not done yet". The five year anniversary came and went. And then the 10 year came and went. Linda had passion for life and fully used the limited time she knew she had. There were cruises, trips, she did Ride the Rockies (a grueling 7-day bike ride through Colorado, up and down mountain ranges). She shared the magic of her experiences with fellow cyclists, who because of her enthusiasm, decided they wanted to ride it too. So she went back with them and did it again. She completed century bike rides, the Death Ride, participated in the 178 mile Reno-Tahoe odyssey, all during or between chemo-therapy treatments. There were also outings with the Sierra Nevada Mini Coopers, holiday gatherings, book clubs, bar-b-ques, local bike club rides, lunches, with her circle of friends. She truly used the time she was given well. She was an inspiration to those around her for living life to the fullest.
Linda is survived by Jack Janney, Reno, NV, her sisters, Joy Lagomarsino, Ventura, CA, Sandi Kelly, Ventura, CA, her brother Bob Kelly, Santa Barbara, CA., as well as 3 nieces (Briana, Casey, Melody), 1 nephew(Jake), and 1 great niece(Josie) and 3 great nephews (Jack, Bennett, Greyson).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020