Linda Lee Shlenker FitzGerald
Linda Lee Shlenker FitzGerald was born on March 13, 1965 to the military family of Colonel Lenard L. (Pepper) Shlenker and Mary Ann Shlenker (nee Cameron) in Wurtzburg, Federal Republic of Germany. She passed away at home unexpectedly on May 28th, 2020 at 55 years of age.
Those who have gone before Linda are her parents and her brother Timothy as well as her paternal grandparents Dr. Lenard L. Shlenker, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth nee Pipkin, and her maternal grandparents Jon Dana Cameron, Sr. and Delia Ann nee Aleman, whose people came to Assumption Parish, Louisiana from the Canary Islands about 1800.
Surviving Linda are all those who loved her including steadfast and loving husband Timothy, her son Ryan and his wife Adrienne nee Logan, her daughter Haleigh, her brother John (Jay) Shlenker and sister Janith (Jan) Clifford, niece Heather Lee, nephew John, niece Delia (Dee Dee) (Cameron Trowbridge) and nephew Kevin Clifford.
Linda's education included U.S. military elementary schools, Papillion High School serving Offut Air Force Base near Omaha, Nebraska and Leilehua High School in Wahiawa, Oahu, Hawaii, as well as Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma outside Fort Sill.
Linda worked in Reno as a bookkeeper for the E. K. Williams company and in administration for Our Lady of Snows Parish, the Nevada Attorney General's Reno office, and for the University of Nevada Vice- President's Office of Special Projects among others.
Linda had become an excellent cook, an activity she savored. She liked Kansas City Chiefs and Nebraska Cornhuskers football and any team Brett Favre played for. She lived in a house full of hockey fans and pulled for the San Jose Sharks. She loved going to concerts and being at the beach or any pool and the sun. She adored everything Hawaiian — plumeria flowers were her favorite — and she looked forward to L&L's plate lunch and homemade spam fried rice. There were always house cats full of mischief in her life. She liked low-slung sports cars. A good laugh and a bit of jawboning back and forth with family and friends was certainly something she lived for!
A remembrance for family and friends will be held when gatherings are once again possible.
If you wish to make a donation in Linda's honor, make it to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.