Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
775-359-2210
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sparks
1745 Sullivan Lane
Sparks, NV 89431
Linda M. Frank

Linda M. Frank Obituary
Linda M Frank

Reno - Linda M Frank - age 63 - left us to gain her angel wings unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Portola, California doing what she loved to do; enjoying nature and spending time with family.

Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was married to the love of her life for 44 years. She lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures. Her greatest joys were spending time with family, wine, baking, nature, hiking, traveling, and cleaning. She also had a great love for her work and was dedicated for 20 years at Western Surgical Group. She made many great friendships and was cared for by all who knew her.

Survived by her husband Jim, 2 brothers, Eric and Bobby, 1 sister, Laurie, 3 children, Pam (Rob), Kristy (Charlie), Michael (Brittany), 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and many other lives with whom she touched.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 11 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Walton's Funeral Home - 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks NV. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
