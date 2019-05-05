|
Linda Marie "Patty" Beck Platz
Reno - Linda Marie "Patty" Beck Platz, 73, of Reno NV, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of April 20th, 2019.
She was born in Spokane, WA on June 6th, 1945 to Rahel Sieglinde "Linda" Walth and Henry Herman Beck, and grew up on her family's farm on Greenbluff. She graduated from Mead High School in 1963 then continued on to nurses training at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, OR. After completion of her training, her career as an RN spanned over 5 decades and included many different aspects of nursing, including at hospitals, the Nevada State Prison System and the Nevada State Health Department. Linda retired from the State of Nevada as a RN in the Vaccines for Children program.
Linda was never the one to tell stories, but loved to hear a funny story more than anyone. She had an infectious laugh, a true love of her garden in the spring and summer and she wouldn't miss her Saturday morning breakfasts with the girls. She loved to travel and meet new people. Linda did have to take a time-out in life to beat ovarian cancer, but she did beat it and came back with more vigor to live life and focus on her grandchildren as all grandmas like to do.
She is survived by her brothers Paul Beck (Margie) and David Beck (Kristi), her sister Bonnie Beck, son and daughter-in-law Wade and Allison Platz and their children Lucy and Eric, daughter and son-in-law Rachael and Brian Moore and their children Payton, Cameron and Everett, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Linda's family would like to thank the staff at The Seasons of Reno and at Heartrock Care for all of their care and compassion over the last year.
There will be a celebration of life in September, details to follow.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 5, 2019