Linda Marie Wolsky Hardisty
Linda Marie Wolsky Hardisty passed away on Saturday November 16th 2019 in Sparks, Nevada after a prolonged illness.
Linda was born in Hollywood, CA on August 9th, 1951 to Jack and Helen Wolsky, both of whom preceded her in death.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband Michael Hardisty. Linda and Michael recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Linda and Michael were blessed with three children. Lisa Marie Hardisty was the eldest and preceded her mother in death. Linda is survived by her son Eric Hardisty, his wife Polly and their children, Morgan, Nicholas, and Thomas of Bothell Washington and her daughter Amy Hardisty and her children Kaylee and Logan of Sparks Nevada. Linda is also survived by her brother Bill Wolsky and sister-in-law Patricia Hardisty.
Linda's greatest passion was her children, grandchildren and family. She loved them more than anything and they all loved her in return.
The memorial service is at Mountain View Mortuary Reno, Nevada at 1:00pm Thursday November 21st. Burial will follow at the Mountain View cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in the name of Lisa Marie Hardisty and Linda Marie Hardisty to your local or national Easter Seals Charity.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019