Linda Sue Olsen
Sparks - Linda Sue Olsen, of Sparks, Nevada, lost her battle with cancer on February 24, 2019 at the age of 47.
Linda was born in Sparks, Nevada to John and Peggy Olsen. She attended Sparks High School and graduated on the honor roll. Shortly after the completion of her high school degree, she moved to Fallon temporally, where many friends and extended family resided. It was here, she gave birth to her pride and joy, her son, Nathan.
Linda was a social butterfly who was involved with many activities throughout her life. In her youth, she was a member of Bluebirds, Campfire Girls, 4-H, high school band and, participated in square dancing. During her adulthood, she was an active part of the community while working full-time and being a full-time mom. She volunteered and held several committee positions for Hot August Nights, volunteered for Sparks High School Booster Club, was involved in The Mopar Car Club, and more. Linda was also known for being the life of the party; she was outgoing, fun, matter-of-fact, and charismatic. Yet, she was also known for having a gentler side filled with selflessness and generosity. Linda enjoyed riding her side-by-side, exploring Nevada, practicing archery, camping, playing with her grand-puppies, attending concerts, driving her truck, and spending time with her family and friends.
Linda is survived by her mother, Peggy; her son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Brittany; brothers, Ken and Chuck, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John, her sister, Joyce, and her grandparents.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3835 Lakeside Dr., Reno, NV, 89509.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019