Lindsay Marie (Sage) Hassen
Lindsay Marie (Sage) Hassen

Sparks - Lindsay Marie (Sage) Hassen passed away in her home in Sparks, Nevada, August 11, 2020 at the age of 35 years old.

She was preceded in death by her Grandfather Lyle Sage and Grandparents Arnold and Juanita Correia. She is survived by her husband of 13 years Nickolas ( Nick) Hassen, her three children, Gwen , Van and Cruz, her Parents and their partners Cindy and Moses and Phillip and Debbie , her brother Steven and Grandmother Joyce, her in-laws, Wendy, Billy, Dan and Jennifer and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

She left us much to soon and will be missed dearly.

Due to Covid-19 a memorial is TBD




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
