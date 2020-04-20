|
|
Lisa Jolyn McEachin
Reno - Native born Lisa Jolyn McEachin, 61, died on April 18, 2020 at her family home in Reno. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital on April 19, 1958. She attended Bishop Manogue High School and graduated from Reno High. Also, she attended the University of Nevada Reno.
She is the daughter of Joe McEachin who preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother, Joan McEachin; two sisters, Maria McEachin of South Lake Tahoe and Danielle McEachin Williges of Mill Valley, CA; nephews Jospeh Zuver of Reno, NV; Creig Williges of Mill Valley, CA and dear friend, Sina Alacano, of Sparks, NV who was like a sister.
Lisa's career was in health care. She was a certified ophthalmic assistant and a long-time employee of Sierra Eye Associates. She also taught optometry classes at Truckee Meadows Community College.
After a brief illness, this vibrant, active woman was taken from us too soon. Lisa was an avid outdoor enthusiast who backpacked throughout the Sierra Nevada Mountains. She explored many National Parks, enjoyed long distance bike riding and snow shoeing. Lisa had a creative side best expressed through gardening, pottery and crafting.
Lisa was deeply cherished by her family and many friends. She was kind, caring and optimistic. The outpouring of love expressed during her illness was a tribute to the life she lived.
Lisa's final act was to give the gift of sight through eye and tissue donation.
A celebration of life for Lisa will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Team, https://pcrt.crab.org. Donation information can be found at 1-206-405-GIVE or [email protected]
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020