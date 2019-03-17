Liz Richard



- - October 19, 1942 — March 12, 2019



Liz Richard, beloved mom, sister and friend, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 76. As a native Nevadan, Liz grew up on Marsh Avenue, attended Mt. Rose Elementary, the original Billinghurst Middle school and then Reno High School. She attended the University of Nevada and graduated with a BS in accounting.



During college she was the bookkeeper for her mother's dress shop, the Wonder, in downtown Reno. In 1972 she left the Wonder and went to work for Sierra Restaurant Supply as an accountant and oversaw the transition to US Foods, becoming General Manager for their Reno Operations. After a 30-year career in the restaurant supply business, she retired in 2002.



I n addition to her career, Liz was very active in community groups and her kids' activities. Whether cheering at football games and wrestling matches or clapping at musical programs, she supported her three children - Vicki, Dean and Brent - and later in life, her grandchildren - Matthew, Jeffrey, AJ and Noah.



Liz was an active participant with the Reno Kennel Club and Reno 4-Wheelers during the 60's through 70' s and later with the Kerak Shrine and Reno White Hats. And, she was an active member of the Reno High Alumni Association and Class of 60 Reunion Group. Out of all her community involvement, she cherished her time with Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and her many girlfriends, joining in 1961. She was involved in every facet of this service sorority, holding leadership positions in her chapter and city council as well as regional and national participation.



Her four grand kids became active "ranch hands" at the ML Ranch. Enjoying the country life, the ML Ranch became the gathering spot for family and friends alike. Complete with horses, chickens, dogs, cats and a donkey, Liz and Marty enjoyed their time on the "ranch," watching grandkids riding horses and entertaining friends.



Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Marty, father and mother, Mervyn Oliver and Evelyn May Little and her sisters Patty Linton and Marjorie Edwards. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law John Little (Linda) and Richard Little (Heather) and her sister Susie Leverett a s well as by her three children and spouses (Vicki and Mark Nichter, Dean and Patricia Richard, and Brent Richard and Laurie Valentine) and her four grand children: Matthew, Jeffery, AJ and Noah. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Ina Richard and her 19 nieces and nephews, and 32 great-nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at the Kerak Shrine Temple at 4935 Energy Way at 2pm on Saturday, March 23rd. After the service (approx. 3pm), we will celebrate her life at Marty & Liz's Ranch (the ML Ranch). Please join the family for Liz's last party as we share stories and celebrate her life. The service and reception are very casual - the way Liz wanted it-jeans and cowboy boots if you got 'em.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Condolences can be sent to Walton's Funeral Home at 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502. The family would like to thank Renown Medical Center and the nurses and doctors of the ICU (particularly Tara and Mandy) for their care and service to Liz and her family.