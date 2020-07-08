Lloyd George Smith
Reno - L. George Smith, DBA, 90, passed away July 2, 2020 at his home in Reno, NV. Born on the DeKalb County, Indiana family farm in 1930, he attended a two-room elementary school then graduated from high school in Butler, IN where he played clarinet in band, participated in Latin club, follies, plays and yearbook productions, and was a cheerleader. At Ball State University in Muncie, IN, he continued in band and grew in yearbook production to business manager his senior year. In Greek life his local fraternity developed to became the Ball State chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
Following two years in the US Army at Ft Bliss in El Paso and two years teaching high school business, George pursued his dream of higher education earning both MBA and DBA from Indiana University. His academic career in Marketing led him to teach at Arizona State University in Tempe, Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Wichita State University in Wichita, KS, and California Polytechnical University in Pomona.
At Avila University in Kansas City he participated in over 40 teams evaluating colleges for regional or business accreditation chairing many of them. Avila honored him as Professor Emeritus following his final 16 years in university life. The American Marketing Association honored him for a lifetime of service in 1988.
Retiring to Reno, NV in 1994 were hardly retiring years. Reno First United Methodist Church became his church home where he volunteered including cleaning the sanctuary each week. He was an active volunteer with the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra and longstanding season subscriber. With the Washoe County Democratic Party, he was an office volunteer , party platform committee member and writer. He walked daily covering one or two miles in the University of Reno area despite failing vision.
His love of the arts took him to the Hermitage Art Museum in St Petersburg, Russia, The Terracotta Army in China and the Greek Isles, as well as, annual trips to the Santa Fe Opera and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. He had visited all 50 states and 32 foreign countries.
His greatest institutional devotion was to Ball State University. He likely knew more history, development programs and leaders of the school than anyone. He was a devoted reader of the Ball State Daily, followed campus development of buildings and programs. Ball State presidents over the last forty years have received advice on keeping up with other schools.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette (Bridges) and M Glen Smith and sisters, Evelyn DeVoss and Lucille Frick. Survivors include nieces: Sandra Fischer and Deborah Krause, the Toledo, OH area; Dianna Shore, Farmland, IN and nephew, Joseph DeVoss, Arlington, TX; many great, gg and ggg nieces and nephews.
No visitation or funeral is planned due to the Covid-19 restrictions. A memorial service will be scheduled at the Reno First UMC when group gatherings are permitted. For requests to be notified of a memorial service and information at the Walton Funeral website, www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com