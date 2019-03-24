Services
Lois C. Compston


Smith - Lois C. Compston, 93, of Smith, Nevada, passed away on March 11, 2019. A Smith native, she was born November 28, 1925, to Norman D. Brown and Lucile Dressler Brown. She and her sister Lucile grew up on the Plymouth Ranch in Smith Valley. Lois attended Smith Valley schools and graduated from Smith Valley High School. She attended the University of Nevada where she was a member of Delta, Delta, Delta sorority.

Lois married Robert James Compston on March 10, 1946. Until Robert's passing in 2013, Lois and Robert were engaged in ranching for 67 years on the former McVicar Ranch in Smith Valley. Lois was a member of the Smith Valley Methodist Church, a founding member and past president of the Western Nevada Cowbelles, member and past president of Beta Sigma Phi, and a member of Soroptimists. She was a member of the Nevada Cattlemen's Association and a 4-H leader in Smith Valley.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Robert, and by her grandson, Christopher Compston. Lois is survived by her sister, Lucile Day, her son, Michael (Jaqueline), her daughter Suzanne DePaoli (Gordon), her granddaughters, Yvette Berry (Matt), Toni Compston-Wells (Stuart), and Kristy Kirsch (Michael), and her grandson Nico DePaoli. Lois is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Michael Berry, Joseph Berry, Rose Berry, Dominique Wells, Anthony Wells, Milena Kirsch, and Madden Kirsch. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

At Lois's request, no services will be held. Remember her when you are enjoying her beloved Smith Valley, or with a contribution to the Nevada Junior Livestock Show Board, P. O. Box 8026, Reno, Nevada 89507, where Lois had the grand champion steer 79 years ago.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
