|
|
Lois Carole Sumiyo Shimotori
Sparks - Lois Carole Sumiyo Shimotori, 76, passed away December 2018 in her Sparks, NV home. Lois was born December 18, 1942 to Minao and Ayako (Makabe) Shimotori in the Tule Lake, CA Japanese concentration camp. In 1945 after WWII, the family relocated to Elko, NV, then Reno in 1948. Lois graduated from Reno High School. While a single working mother, she later earned her B.A. in Elementary Education at UNR. She held a variety of secretarial jobs before working 20 years for Washoe County, in the Recorder's Office, as secretary to the NV Assistant Public Defender, and finally as the Sheriff's Chief Deputy secretary. Lois loved shopping, gardening, knitting, crocheting and reading. Lois is survived by her daughter Teriko Shimotori of Denver, CO; brother Raymond Shimotori of Federal Way, WA; and aunt Marga Makabe of Reno, NV. Lois will be laid to rest in Rocklin, CA. Memorial services will be held in Rocklin, CA and Reno. Please email Teri at [email protected] by 6/5 if you'd like to attend her Reno memorial Saturday, June 22.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019