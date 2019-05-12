|
Lois "Patoosooba" George Kane
Reno - Lois "Patoosooba" George Kane born on September 25, 1962 to Lida and Leonard George Sr. and began her journey on May 9, 2018.
She was a descendent of the Great Basin's acknowledged authority on the old ways and lived out the rich legacy of all her ancestors especially in tribute to her grandmother, Wuzzie George while growing up among the ToiTicutta or the Cattail Eaters of Stillwater near Fallon, Nevada.
In 1980 she graduated from Stewart Indian School in Carson City, Nevada, attended a variety of higher education institutes: The United Tribes Educational Technical College, University of Arizona and D-Q University. She had an exceptional aspiration to learn and experience other cultures. With an exceptional aspiration to learn and experience of cultures, Kane was selected as the first delegate from Nevada to serve as an American Indian Ambassador with the Americans for Indian Opportunity (AIO).
Kane served as a coordinator of the RSIC Language and Culture department over a decade. In 2001, Lois was named RSIC Employee of the year and in 2003 named RSIC Community Service/Volunteer of the year. Honored in 2013 by Nevada Department of Education, Kane was given the prestigious Pesa Namanedu Award, which translates to "a job well done" for contributing to the development and inclusion of Native language in the curriculum for the WCSD.
In 2006 Lois became the co-found and director of the Eagle Wings Pageant Dancers. The Eagle Wings group kept ancient songs and dances original to the Northern Nevada's Paiute, Shoshone and Washoe Tribes alive performing at a wide array of venues.
Lois continues to leave her legacy behind along with great memories during family and community events. She is survived by husband Michael Kane for over 30 years.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019