|
|
Lois Jean (Honstein) White
Reno - January 12, 1940 - September 8, 2019
Lois Jean White "Jean" passed away peacefully in her son's home after a four year battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer. She was 79.
Surviving Jean are her siblings; sister Shirley Honstein of Severance CO, and brother Lyle (Dianne) Honstein of Loveland CO; sons Dale (Gail) White and Charlie White - both of Fallon Nevada; five grand daughters; Sarah (Eric) Moffitt and children Luke, Nathan, and Clara of Fallon, NV, Rebecca White and daughter Kayli of Norfolk VA, Kayla (Nikki) Buscher of Henderson NV, Pamela (Daniel) Schadler and children Elena, Tabitha, and Louisa of Iwakuni Japan, and Virginia (Jon) Belalcazar and children Ryker and Naomi of Las Vegas, NV.
Jean also has a surviving brother-in-law and sisterin-law Bill and Melba White of Upland California as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins scattered from Hawaii to North Carolina.
Jean's husband Charles Leroy White predeceased her in 1994.
Jean grew up on the family dairy farm in Severance Colorado, the youngest child of Edward William Honstein and Amelia Dorothy (Suppes) Honstein. She graduated with the Windsor High School class of 1957 and then continued her education earning a certificate in book keeping.
Jean's family moved from Colorado to Nevada in 1972 where Jean eventually began her work for the Washoe County School District in progressively responsible positions which lead to her retirement in 2002 after overseeing property control and fixed assets.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 5th at 11:00 am at Parkside Bible Fellowship Church - 485 Tedford Lane in Fallon, Nevada 89406.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the Parkside church in Jean's name.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019