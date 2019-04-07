|
Lola M. Fish
- - On Monday March 25th, 2019 Lola M.Fish, Loving wife and mother of six boys, passed away at the age of 87,at home with family by her side. Lola was born on April 23rd, 1931 in Goldendale, Washington to Raymond and Margaret White.
She worked in the casino industry in Reno and Las Vegas since 1970. She retired only two years ago "because working was something fun to do". Lola was known for helping friends and family doing what ever was needed. She was also known for answering" I'm Awesome!" when asked how she was doing.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Margaret, her husband Terry, two sons Rick Bell and Mike Kemp. She is survived by sons Raymond Bell, Jerry Bell, Steve Bell, Billie Gregory and so many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that we lost count.
At her request there will be no services, but you could plant an Iris flower in her memory (her favorite flower).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019