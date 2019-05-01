|
Lolita Rene Storts West
Reno - Lolita Rene Storts West, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home in Reno, Nevada. Lolita never knew a stranger, lived every day with joy, and truly loved and was loved. She was born June 1, 1941 in Honolulu, Hawaii and was adopted by her mother Hazel H. Ricks and her father James V. Storts. After living in Mexico City, Mexico in her early childhood years she moved to Salt Lake City, UT and while attending the University of Utah met the love of her life, Kenneth A. West. They married December 19, 1961 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Lolita graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1964 from the University of Utah. Kennecott Copper hired her as an Executive Secretary right out of college. During her lifetime, Lolita was a small business owner, a retail manager, and an extraordinary mother, wife and friend among other things. Lolita was an avid cook and baker, played the piano, recently learned to play the ukulele, played bridge often and had a constant quest to learn and try new things.
Lolita is survived by her husband, Kenneth A. West, her daughters Kameron A. Soule (Randy Soule) and Kandis A. Jaffrey (Jonathan Jaffrey), and her four grandchildren, J'Naey Soule, Alyssa Soule, Theodore Jaffrey and Madison Jaffrey. She is also survived by the countless number of neighbors and wonderful friends that she loved as family. The family will host a Celebration of Lolita's life on June 1, 2019 in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 1 to May 5, 2019