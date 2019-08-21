|
Lonnie Hawkins
Reno - It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts, that the family of Lonnie Hawkins announces his passing.
Lonnie passed away Friday August 2, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a proud Air Force veteran who loved: snowmobiling, spending his time outdoors, fixing up old cars, and spending time with his family and friends, telling them about all of the different adventures and mishaps he has enjoyed throughout his lifetime.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, and his younger sister. He is survived by his daughter Crystal, his granddaughter Britney, his brother Roger, his two nieces Joy and Jill, his great niece Sarah, and his great nephew Christian.
Lonnie was a kind, generous, and loving man who will be greatly missed, and forever in the hearts and prayers of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019