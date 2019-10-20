Services
Crosswinds Assembly of God
2100 El Rancho Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Crosswinds Assembly of God Church
2100 El Rancho Dr.
Sparks, NV
Loren C. Hetzer


1942 - 2019
Loren C. Hetzer Obituary
Loren C. Hetzer

Reno - April 12, 1942-August 29, 2019

Loren C. Hetzer, 77, or Reno, Nevada was born April 12, 1942 in New London, Wisconsin. The son of Edward Hetzer and Helen Abrams Hetzer.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in Wisconsin in 1960. He joined the United State Air Force in 1961 and was an Airman First Class that flew 5 missions to Saragossa, Spain. After his service was finished, he went to California and attended and graduated Orange Coast College. He continued and worked for aerospace. Later, he returned to Reno where his aunt and uncle (Katherine and James Slattery) were residing.

He attended the University of Nevada studying Business in Ocean. He worked for the Sierra Pacific Power Company from the ground up for 30 years. After retiring, he was active in Crosswinds Assembly of God Church and the Sparks Elks Lodge where he achieved "Exalted Ruler". He did much to help the Veterans.

He and his wife, Laura Murdock had spent retirement hunting, diving, fishing, and traveling around the world, enjoying life and his Porsche!

He is survived by his wife, Laura; his sister, Holly Jean Hetzer of Glendale, Wisconsin; his brother, Theodore "Ted" Hetzer of Crystal Falls. Michigan; his sons, Dan, Ken, and Steve Hetzer of Reno, Nevada; stepchildren, Scott (Patricia) Murdock, Debi Raat, and Tamara Hanson; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Crosswinds Assembly of God Church on November 2nd, 2019 at 1:00pm located at 2100 El Rancho Dr. Sparks, Nevada 89431.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Loren's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
